Dye & Durham Embraces Shareholder Democracy

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) has released an update.

Dye & Durham’s board has chosen to waive certain deficiencies in Engine Capital’s nomination notice to promote shareholder democracy, allowing six individuals to stand for election at the upcoming annual meeting. This decision empowers shareholders to decide which nominees are best suited to enhance shareholder value.

