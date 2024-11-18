Dycom Gears Up to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider

Dycom Industries, Inc. DY is scheduled to report third-quarter fiscal 2025 (ended on Oct. 26, 2024) results on Nov. 20, before the opening bell.



In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 12.8% and increased 21.2% from a year ago. Contract revenues increased 15.5% year over year and topped the consensus mark by 0.7%.



This specialty contracting services provider surpassed earnings estimates in three of the trailing four quarters and missed once, with an average of 27.9%.

Earnings & Revenue Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Dycom’s fiscal third-quarter earnings per share (EPS) has remained stable at $2.35 in the past 60 days. The estimated figure indicates a 16.7% decrease on a year-over-year basis.

Dycom Industries, Inc. Price and EPS Surprise

The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $1.24 billion, indicating an 8.8% year-over-year rise.

Factors to Note

Dycom’s revenues and EPS are expected to have increased in the to-be-reported quarter, given the strong contribution from the Bigham acquisition. DY is banking on increased demand for network bandwidth and mobile broadband, an extended geographic reach, proficient program management and network planning services. Moreover, improving demand trends among DY’s top five customers and all other customers are likely to have contributed to the top line.



For the fiscal third quarter, DY expects contract revenues to grow by mid to high-single digits year over year. Additionally, it expects $75 million of acquired contract revenues for the quarter. The adjusted EBITDA margin is expected to increase 20-50 bps from the year-ago levels.



Our model predicts the fiscal third-quarter revenues in the Telecommunications segment (excluding Bigham acquisition) to be $1.03 billion, indicating a rise of 5.1% from the prior-quarter figure. Revenues of the Underground Facility unit are pegged at $84.2 million, up 9.6% from the prior-quarter level. The consensus mark for Electrical and gas utilities and other business revenues is pegged at $34.7 million, indicating a decrease of 3.5% year over year.



For the fiscal third quarter, we expect a backlog of $7.22 billion, indicating an increase from $6.61 billion reported in the prior quarter.



However, challenges such as labor shortages and increased costs are expected to have exerted pressure on Dycom's quarterly performance. Fluctuations in oil prices pose a significant obstacle for DY, as higher fuel prices directly impact business costs.



Our model projects an adjusted EBITDA margin of 13.2%, down from 14.7% reported a year ago.

What the Zacks Model Says

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Dycom this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. This is not the case here, as you will see below.



Dycom currently has an Earnings ESP of -14.32%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Presently, DY carries a Zacks Rank #3. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Recent Construction Releases

EMCOR Group, Inc. EME reported impressive third-quarter 2024 results, with earnings and revenues surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increasing year over year.



The upside was backed by innovation and high-demand projects, particularly in data centers, semiconductor plants, and institutional sectors. Strength across the segments helped the company achieve 12.6% higher organic revenues. The company now expects annual revenues of at least $14.5 billion compared with $14.5-$15 billion expected earlier.



MasTec, Inc. MTZ reported stellar earnings for third-quarter 2024, which handily surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate and increased strongly on a year-over-year basis.



However, revenues missed the analysts’ expectations and slightly declined on a year-over-year basis. MTZ posted nearly 6% lower revenues from its previously provided guidance of $3.45 billion due to near-term project delays.



Quanta Services Inc. PWR reported mixed results for the third quarter of 2024, wherein adjusted earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate, but revenues missed the same.



Quanta reported a strong quarter with double-digit growth across key financial metrics, a record backlog of $34 billion and $539.5 million in free cash flow. CEO Duke Austin attributed this growth to Quanta’s diverse portfolio, high demand, effective execution and an expanding market.

