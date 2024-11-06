Duxton Farms Announces Progress in Stock Buy-Back Program

Duxton Farms Limited (AU:DBF) has released an update.

Duxton Farms Limited has announced an update regarding their ongoing stock buy-back program, revealing they have repurchased a total of 35,237 ordinary shares on the previous day, adding to the 833,162 shares bought back earlier. This on-market buy-back reflects the company’s strategy to manage its capital structure and potentially boost shareholder value.

