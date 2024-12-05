Duluth Holdings Faces Sales Decline Amid Challenges

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Duluth Holdings ( (DLTH) ) has provided an update.

Duluth Trading Company faced a challenging third quarter in 2024 due to an uncertain macro environment and unseasonably warm weather, leading to an 8.1% drop in net sales. Despite strong online traffic and growth in average order value, these gains were insufficient to counteract a decline in transactions. The company is focused on enhancing product assortment and inventory management, driven by strategic initiatives such as advanced sourcing. Looking ahead, Duluth Trading plans to improve operational and financial performance while navigating the competitive retail landscape.

