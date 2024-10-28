News & Insights

Dukemount Capital Sees Shift in Voting Rights

October 28, 2024 — 10:32 am EDT

Dukemount Capital (GB:DKE) has released an update.

Dukemount Capital PLC has seen a significant change in its voting rights landscape, as Steve Xerri’s holdings have decreased from 16.82% to 7.7% of the total voting rights. This shift highlights a notable realignment in the company’s shareholder structure, drawing interest from investors monitoring changes in corporate governance.

