Dukemount Capital Sees Shift in Voting Rights

Dukemount Capital PLC has seen a significant change in its voting rights landscape, as Steve Xerri’s holdings have decreased from 16.82% to 7.7% of the total voting rights. This shift highlights a notable realignment in the company’s shareholder structure, drawing interest from investors monitoring changes in corporate governance.

