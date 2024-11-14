News & Insights

Duke Capital Launches Strategic £15 Million Fundraising

November 14, 2024 — 12:07 pm EST

Duke Capital (GB:DUKE) has released an update.

Duke Capital Limited has announced a strategic fundraising initiative to raise at least £15 million, complemented by a retail offer aiming for an additional £3 million. The capital raised will support growth through new investments and acquisitions, enhancing Duke’s portfolio and positioning it to capitalize on the expanding private credit market. This move is part of Duke’s broader strategy to deliver growth and value to shareholders amidst a dynamic financial landscape.

