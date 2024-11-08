Ducommun price target raised to $83 from $76 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Ducommun (DCO) to $83 from $76 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm believes investors will continue to be rewarded for owning Ducommun as it continues to execute on this plan designed to grow EBITDA margins from 13% in 2022 to 18%.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on DCO:
- Ducommun Surpasses $200M Revenue Milestone in Q3 2024
- Ducommun Strengthens Board Amid Leadership Changes
- Ducommun reports Q3 adjusted EPS 99c, consensus 74c
- Is DCO a Buy, Before Earnings?
- Ducommun price target lowered to $71 from $72 at Truist
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.