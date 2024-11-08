Ducommun price target raised to $83 from $76 at B. Riley

B. Riley raised the firm’s price target on Ducommun (DCO) to $83 from $76 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares post the Q3 report. The firm believes investors will continue to be rewarded for owning Ducommun as it continues to execute on this plan designed to grow EBITDA margins from 13% in 2022 to 18%.

