DTI Group to Live Stream Annual Meeting

DTI Group Limited announces that its upcoming Annual General Meeting will be live-streamed, allowing shareholders to virtually engage with the company’s Board and Executives. The meeting, scheduled for November 19, 2024, aims to provide insights into DTI’s innovative transit surveillance and passenger information systems, which cater to a global clientele including transit agencies and law enforcement. Interested shareholders are encouraged to submit their proxy votes ahead of the event.

