Dropsuite Reports Strong Growth in Revenue and Users

Dropsuite Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with their Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) surging to $42.6 million, a 34% increase from the previous year. The company also achieved record user growth, adding 135,000 new paid users, bringing the total to 1.48 million. This growth is driven by the company’s strategic expansion efforts and increased partner onboarding, positioning Dropsuite well for future growth in the global data protection market.

