News & Insights

Stocks

Dropsuite Reports Strong Growth in Revenue and Users

October 21, 2024 — 08:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dropsuite (AU:DSE) has released an update.

Dropsuite Limited has reported a robust financial performance for the quarter ending September 2024, with their Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) surging to $42.6 million, a 34% increase from the previous year. The company also achieved record user growth, adding 135,000 new paid users, bringing the total to 1.48 million. This growth is driven by the company’s strategic expansion efforts and increased partner onboarding, positioning Dropsuite well for future growth in the global data protection market.

For further insights into AU:DSE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

EXMXF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.