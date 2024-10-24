DRONE VOLT’s General Meeting Highlights Growth

DRONE VOLT SA (FR:ALDRV) has released an update.

DRONE VOLT, a leader in professional drone manufacturing, recently held a General Meeting at their Villepinte headquarters where shareholders were updated on company resolutions. The company, which saw a 75% growth in 2023, is a key player in aerospace and artificial intelligence sectors, supplying major industries and governmental agencies worldwide. DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris, indicating its growing influence in the financial markets.

