Driver Group to Unveil Half-Year Results

May 31, 2024 — 03:01 am EDT

Driver Group plc (GB:DRV) has released an update.

Driver Group PLC, a leading consultancy in dispute avoidance and resolution, is set to announce its half-year results on June 12, 2024. The company will provide a dual-format presentation for analysts and investors, with opportunities for attending either in person in London or virtually, and an investor webinar will also be held. Interested parties can register for the webinar or access a recording of the event through provided links.

