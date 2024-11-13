Drilling Tools reports Q3 adjusted EPS 14c vs. 15c last year

Reports Q3 revenue $40.1M vs. $38.14M. Wayne Prejean, Chief Executive Officer of DTI, stated, “We are very pleased with the execution of our acquisition growth strategy, especially in light of the headwinds our industry has experienced. We believe acquiring high quality companies at attractive multiples positions DTI to successfully participate in the expected industry growth cycle over the next three to five years. This elevated demand should further strengthen the need for our innovative products, technological solutions and superior services globally.” Prejean added, “Our third quarter results improved sequentially but were less than expected due to the continuation of softer market conditions. DTI remains a market leader with a strong platform enabling future growth. We continue to enhance our cost management program to align with market conditions. Accordingly, we have revised our 2024 outlook based on our current visibility, which also includes the sequential slowdown due to anticipated holiday breaks, budget exhaustion and capital discipline being employed by our customers in the fourth quarter. We remain confident that DTI is well positioned to grow and gain share as the market recovers.”

