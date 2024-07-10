Dril-Quip (DRQ) to Restate 2021 Financials Over $67M Error

Dril-Quip, Inc. DRQ fell 9.90% in yesterday’s trading session after announcing that certain previously issued financial statements should no longer be relied upon due to an error in the classification of inventory write-downs. The announcement followed comments from the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding the company's Registration Statement on Form S-4 and its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year that ended on Dec 31, 2023.

Details of the Error

On Jun 3, 2024, the SEC's Division of Corporation Finance issued comment letters to Dril-Quip, highlighting an error in the company's 2023 Form 10-K. The error pertains to the misclassification of approximately $67 million in inventory write-downs from 2021. These write-downs, which included $19.3 million related to the 2018 global strategic plan and $47.7 million from the 2021 global strategic plan, were incorrectly classified under "Restructuring and other charges" instead of "Cost of sales" as per ASC 420-10-S99-3 guidelines.

This misclassification resulted in an understatement of "Cost of sales" and an overstatement of "Restructuring and other charges" by $67 million for the fiscal year that ended on Dec 31, 2021. Importantly, this error did not affect its Income (loss) before income taxes, Net income (loss), or Adjusted EBITDA.

Audit Committee Conclusions

On Jul 8, 2024, Dril-Quip's Audit Committee, after consulting with management and its independent registered public accounting firm, PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP (“PwC”), determined that its consolidated financial statements for the affected period should no longer be relied upon. These include any related reports, press releases, earnings releases and investor presentations.

Additionally, the Audit Committee concluded that management's report on internal control over financial reporting as of Dec 31, 2023, and PwC's opinions on the consolidated financial statements and the effectiveness of internal control over financial reporting for the same period should no longer be relied upon. The company's disclosure controls and procedures as of Dec 31, 2023, were also deemed ineffective.

Next Steps

Dril-Quip plans to file restated consolidated financial statements for the affected period and amend its 2023 Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for the quarter ended on Mar 31, 2024.

The company will disclose a material weakness in its internal control over financial reporting in the amended reports. This weakness relates to the lack of effective controls over the financial statement classification of inventory write-downs associated with restructurings.

Dril-Quip's management and Audit Committee have discussed these issues with PwC and are committed to addressing and rectifying the identified weaknesses to ensure accurate financial reporting in the future.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.