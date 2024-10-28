Dream Finders Homes to acquire Alliant National

Alliant National Title Insurance Company and affiliate announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Dream Finders Homes (DFH). Presidio Investors acquired Alliant National in 2018 and has been instrumental in helping the company establish robust internal processes, expand geographic reach, improve operational efficiency, and drive technology innovation. In 2023, Alliant National created a leading fraud detection tool designed specifically to streamline the flow of a real estate transaction. This unique solution is fully customizable for title agencies and has robust AI-enabled fraud prevention capabilities. The closing of this transaction is subject to regulatory approvals.

