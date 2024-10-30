News & Insights

Dreadnought Resources Boosts Exploration and Funding

October 30, 2024 — 07:57 am EDT

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has successfully advanced its exploration and commercialisation strategies by acquiring highly prospective gold ground and intercepting high-grade niobium in Western Australia. The company raised $3.7 million through share placements to propel its niobium and gold projects further, while also securing grants for drilling and research initiatives. With significant mineral findings and strategic financial moves, Dreadnought is positioning itself as a self-funded explorer ready to capitalize on market opportunities.

