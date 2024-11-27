News & Insights

Dreadnought Resources Advances Exploration Amid Market Challenges

November 27, 2024 — 10:58 pm EST

Dreadnought Resources Limited (AU:DRE) has released an update.

Dreadnought Resources Limited has made significant strides in 2024, notably delivering a large Mineral Resource at the Yin REE Ironstone Complex and identifying promising gold, niobium, and lithium targets. Despite challenges from cooling markets, the company is pursuing a self-funded exploration strategy and advancing key projects like the Gifford Creek Carbonatite and Mangaroon Ni-Cu. These efforts aim to bolster its position in the critical minerals sector, with the potential for substantial discoveries.

