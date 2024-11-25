News & Insights

Stocks

DRA Global to Delist and Offer Share Buy-Back

November 25, 2024 — 10:13 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

DRA Global Ltd. (AU:DRA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DRA Global Ltd. is planning to delist from both the Australian and Johannesburg stock exchanges early next year, while offering an off-market buy-back of shares to eligible shareholders. This move allows investors to sell their shares back to the company if they wish, but it is not mandatory. Interested investors should act before the delisting date to ensure their shares remain tradeable.

For further insights into AU:DRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.