DRA Global to Delist and Offer Share Buy-Back

DRA Global Ltd. (AU:DRA) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

DRA Global Ltd. is planning to delist from both the Australian and Johannesburg stock exchanges early next year, while offering an off-market buy-back of shares to eligible shareholders. This move allows investors to sell their shares back to the company if they wish, but it is not mandatory. Interested investors should act before the delisting date to ensure their shares remain tradeable.

For further insights into AU:DRA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.