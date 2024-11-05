Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Reports Q2 Revenue Growth

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories reported a 17% year-over-year increase in revenue for the second quarter, reaching ₹80,162 million, driven by strong growth in global generics and emerging markets. Despite the rise in revenues, the company faced a decline in profit after tax attributable to equity holders, which fell by 15% year-over-year. The Board also approved a significant investment in its Russian subsidiary to support working capital needs, reflecting its ongoing commitment to strengthening core businesses and expanding market presence.

