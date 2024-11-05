News & Insights

Stocks

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Reports Q2 Revenue Growth

November 05, 2024 — 01:59 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (RDY) has released an update.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories reported a 17% year-over-year increase in revenue for the second quarter, reaching ₹80,162 million, driven by strong growth in global generics and emerging markets. Despite the rise in revenues, the company faced a decline in profit after tax attributable to equity holders, which fell by 15% year-over-year. The Board also approved a significant investment in its Russian subsidiary to support working capital needs, reflecting its ongoing commitment to strengthening core businesses and expanding market presence.

For further insights into RDY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RDY

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.