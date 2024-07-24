D.R. Horton Unusual Options Activity For July 24

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on D.R. Horton. Our analysis of options history for D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) revealed 23 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 34% of traders were bullish, while 65% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 14 were puts, with a value of $781,064, and 9 were calls, valued at $865,903.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $100.0 and $230.0 for D.R. Horton, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for D.R. Horton's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of D.R. Horton's whale trades within a strike price range from $100.0 to $230.0 in the last 30 days.

D.R. Horton 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $180.00 $354.0K 343 815 DHI PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $3.9 $3.6 $3.9 $170.00 $202.0K 496 1.1K DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.2 $6.1 $6.2 $180.00 $142.0K 343 235 DHI CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $10.9 $10.5 $10.5 $180.00 $94.6K 998 173 DHI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.1 $6.0 $6.1 $180.00 $78.0K 343 961

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton is a leading homebuilder in the United States with operations in 118 markets across 33 states. D.R. Horton mainly builds single-family detached homes (over 90% of home sales revenue) and offers products to entry-level, move-up, luxury buyers, and active adults. The company offers homebuyers mortgage financing and title agency services through its financial services segment. D.R. Horton's headquarters are in Arlington, Texas, and it manages six regional segments across the United States.

In light of the recent options history for D.R. Horton, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of D.R. Horton Currently trading with a volume of 2,019,074, the DHI's price is down by -0.32%, now at $176.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 104 days. Expert Opinions on D.R. Horton

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $196.6.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JMP Securities keeps a Market Outperform rating on D.R. Horton with a target price of $210. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on D.R. Horton with a target price of $217. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keefe, Bruyette & Woods continues to hold a Outperform rating for D.R. Horton, targeting a price of $208. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for D.R. Horton, targeting a price of $168. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for D.R. Horton, targeting a price of $180.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest D.R. Horton options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

