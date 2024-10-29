News & Insights

D.R. Horton reports Q4 EPS $3.92, consensus $4.17

October 29, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

Reports Q4 revenue $10B, consensus $10.22B. David Auld, Executive Chairman, said, “The D.R. Horton (DHI) team produced a solid fiscal 2024, highlighted by consolidated pre-tax income of $6.3 billion on $36.8 billion of revenues and a pre-tax profit margin of 17.1%. Earnings per diluted share in fiscal 2024 increased 4% to $14.34. Our consolidated cash flow from operations for fiscal 2024 was $2.2 billion, and we returned all of the cash we generated this year to shareholders through share repurchases and dividends. Over the past five years, we generated $9.0 billion of cash flow from operations, and we reduced our outstanding share count by 12%.”

