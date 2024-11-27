Downing Renewables Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc has bought back 200,000 ordinary shares, which will be held in treasury, reducing the total shares in circulation to 171,667,889 with voting rights. This strategic move aligns with DORE’s commitment to offering stable and sustainable returns through a diversified portfolio of renewable energy and infrastructure assets. The company’s focus on contributing to a greener economy continues to attract investors interested in sustainable financial growth.

