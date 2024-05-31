Dowlais Group PLC Completes Share Buy-Back

Dowlais Group PLC (GB:DWL) has released an update.

Dowlais Group PLC has executed a share buy-back, purchasing 234,077 of its own ordinary shares, with prices ranging from 68.25 to 69.45 pence, as part of a £50 million buy-back program. These shares will be cancelled, effectively reducing the total number of shares in issue and consequently the total voting rights to 1,385,774,474. This move may be of interest to shareholders and market watchers as it could impact the company’s share value and ownership structure.

