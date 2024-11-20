Dowell Service Group’s Strategic Equity Acquisition

DOWELL SERVICE GROUP CO. LIMITED Class H (HK:2352) has released an update.
Dowell Service Group Co. Limited announces a major equity transfer agreement, where Chongqing Dowell will acquire the entire equity interests in a target company from Chengdu Dowell for RMB59.5 million. This transaction, a discloseable and connected transaction, requires the approval of independent shareholders and adherence to Hong Kong’s listing rules. An independent financial adviser has been appointed to ensure the fairness and transparency of the deal.
