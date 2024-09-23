Dow Scores 3rd-Straight Record Close

The Dow notched a third-straight record close on Monday as investors worked through September's manufacturing and services PMI readings, with the former hitting 15-month lows. The S&P 500 also settled at a fresh all-time high, and the Nasdaq scored a healthy gain of its own amid prolonged interest rate cut optimism. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) settled lower for a third consecutive session.

New partnership highlights 3 China stocks .

. Costco Wholesale stock gears up for earnings.

gears up for earnings. Plus, behind PLTR's tumble; bull note boosts CIEN; and call traders' favorite chip stock.

Euro Zone Data Pressures Oil Prices

Oil prices settled lower on Monday, as investors worried about energy demand after disappointing business activity data out of Europe. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 63 cents, or 0.9%, to finish at $70.37 a barrel.

Gold prices scored another record high, with tailwinds still blowing for the safe-haven asset on the heels of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and amid tensions in the Middle East. Gold for December delivery was last seen 0.2% higher at $2,651.75.

