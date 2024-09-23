News & Insights

Markets

Dow Scores 3rd-Straight Record Close

September 23, 2024 — 04:25 pm EDT

Written by fhorner@sir-inc.com for Schaeffer ->

The Dow notched a third-straight record close on Monday as investors worked through September's manufacturing and services PMI readings, with the former hitting 15-month lows. The S&P 500 also settled at a fresh all-time high, and the Nasdaq scored a healthy gain of its own amid prolonged interest rate cut optimism. Elsewhere, the Cboe Volatility Index (VIX) settled lower for a third consecutive session.

Continue reading for more on today's market, including:

  • New partnership highlights 3 China stocks.
  • Costco Wholesale stock gears up for earnings.
  • Plus, behind PLTR's tumble; bull note boosts CIEN; and call traders' favorite chip stock.

Closing Index Summary September 232024

NYSE and Nasdaq Stats September 232024

5 Things to Know Today 

  1. The COO of Southwest Airlines’ (LUV) told employees the company will have to make “difficult decisions” to boost profits. (CNBC)
  2. TD Cowen downgraded Ulta Beauty (ULTA), with the analyst noting the retailer's increasing cost of competition. (MarketWatch)
  3. Analyst: Palantir stock must grow into "rich valuation."
  4. Ciena stock near record highs after double upgrade.
  5. Options traders love this outperforming chip stock.

There were no earnings of note today. 

Unusual Options Activity September 232024

Euro Zone Data Pressures Oil Prices

Oil prices settled lower on Monday, as investors worried about energy demand after disappointing business activity data out of Europe. November-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude dropped 63 cents, or 0.9%, to finish at $70.37 a barrel.

Gold prices scored another record high, with tailwinds still blowing for the safe-haven asset on the heels of the Federal Reserve's interest rate cut and amid tensions in the Middle East. Gold for December delivery was last seen 0.2% higher at $2,651.75.

1x1

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
Schaeffer
Schaeffer's Investment Research, Inc. has been providing stock market publications, market recommendation services and stock option education since its inception in 1981 by founder and CEO, Bernie Schaeffer.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPX
DJIA

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.