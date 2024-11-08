News & Insights

Dow Jones Expands Ownership Stake In Ripjar - Quick Facts

November 08, 2024 — 08:14 am EST

(RTTNews) - Dow Jones has expanded its ownership stake in Ripjar, a provider of data intelligence software. Dow Jones has partnered with Ripjar since 2018, and first announced an equity investment in Ripjar in 2023. Dow Jones's executive vice president and general manager of Risk & Research Joel Lange will work closely alongside Ripjar's CEO Tom Obermaier and majority investor Long Ridge Equity Partners to grow operations internationally.

Ripjar is a data intelligence platform company whose mission is to help organisations and governments automate the detection, investigation, and monitoring of threats from criminal activity. Ripjar develops software products that combine automation, artificial intelligence, and data visualisation to help companies solve the most complex risk and security management problems at scale.

