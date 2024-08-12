Dow Drops Triple Digits as Busy Week Begins

Stocks kicked off the week with shaky results, as investors look ahead to Wednesday's inflation data and monitor tensions in the Middle East. The Dow finished 140 points lower, failing to extend gains from Thursday and Friday, while the S&P 500 finished flat. The Nasdaq, though earlier up triple digits with help from Nvidia (NVDA), finished the day just 35 points higher. In the opening salvo of data this week, the U.S. budget deficit rose in July, now up more than $1.5 trillion in 2024.

5 Things to Know Today

Oil Rises for 5th Day in a Row

Oil prices rose for the fifth consecutive day, amid concerns of an attack on Israel by Iran. September-dated West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose $3.22, or 4.2%, to settle at $80.06 a barrel.

Gold prices rose on Monday as investors look ahead to inflation data. U.S. gold futures gained roughly 1% to $2,497.40 an ounce.

