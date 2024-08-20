Dover (DOV) Boosts Portfolio With Criteria Labs Acquisition

Dover Corporation DOV announced the acquisition of Criteria Labs, Inc., which would be integrated into DOV's Microwave Products Group (“MPG”) within the Engineered Products segment. This move will enable MPG to develop more compact and lightweight designs while maintaining performance and durability.



Criteria Labs is a pioneer in radio frequency devices and microelectronic engineering solutions for high-reliability applications. The company is primarily based in Austin, TX, where it operates a massive clean room dedicated to space test engineering, assembly and packaging. Criteria Labs' facility in Penrose, CO, specializes in electronic component tape and reel packaging.



The acquisition of Criteria Labs will improve MPG's ability to achieve stringent Size, Weight and Power (SWaP) specifications. SWap specifications are critical for electronic warfare and communications systems.



The Engineered Products segment accounts for around 23% of Dover’s revenues. In the second quarter of 2024, the Engineered Products segment’s revenues rose 8.7% year over year to $515 million. The reported figure surpassed our expectation of $491 million. The segment’s adjusted EBITDA grew 33.9% year over year to $107.6 million. The figure missed our estimate of $111 million.



DOV reported second-quarter 2024 adjusted earnings per share from continuing operations of $2.36, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.21. The bottom line increased 15% year over year.

Total revenues in the second quarter increased 3.7% year over year to $2.18 billion. The top line surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.15 billion. Organic growth was 4.8% in the quarter.

