doValue S.p.A. Sets Share Price for Capital Increase

November 21, 2024 — 03:50 pm EST

doValue S.p.A (IT:DOV) has released an update.

doValue S.p.A. has set the price for its capital increase, offering new shares at €0.88 each, representing a 25.78% discount on the theoretical ex-right price. The company plans to issue up to 170 million new shares, raising a maximum of €150 million to fund strategic growth, including the acquisition of Gardant Group. Major banks have underwritten the rights issue to ensure its success.

