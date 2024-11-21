doValue S.p.A. Sets Share Price for Capital Increase

doValue S.p.A (IT:DOV) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
doValue S.p.A. has set the price for its capital increase, offering new shares at €0.88 each, representing a 25.78% discount on the theoretical ex-right price. The company plans to issue up to 170 million new shares, raising a maximum of €150 million to fund strategic growth, including the acquisition of Gardant Group. Major banks have underwritten the rights issue to ensure its success.
For further insights into IT:DOV stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- Nvidia Stock Could Take a Beating from Supply Snags on Blackwell Chips
- ‘This Is Just Pure Hype,’ Says Top Investor About Tesla Stock
- Will Palantir Stock Crash to $28? Jefferies Sounds the Alarm
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.