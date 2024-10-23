Doumob Relocates Headquarters Within Beijing

Doumob (HK:1917) has released an update.

Doumob has announced a change of its headquarters’ address in China to a new location in Beijing, effective October 23, 2024. The company’s contact number will remain the same, ensuring seamless communication for stakeholders. This move marks a strategic shift for Doumob as it continues to navigate its presence in the competitive market.

