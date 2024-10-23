News & Insights

Stocks

Doumob Relocates Headquarters Within Beijing

October 23, 2024 — 05:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Doumob (HK:1917) has released an update.

Doumob has announced a change of its headquarters’ address in China to a new location in Beijing, effective October 23, 2024. The company’s contact number will remain the same, ensuring seamless communication for stakeholders. This move marks a strategic shift for Doumob as it continues to navigate its presence in the competitive market.

For further insights into HK:1917 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.