DoubleDown Interactive’s Strong Q3 Boosted by SuprNation

DoubleDown Interactive reported a 14% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching $83 million, driven largely by the acquisition of SuprNation. Despite a slight decrease in net income due to foreign currency issues and increased administrative costs, the company’s Adjusted EBITDA rose by 22% to $36.1 million, showcasing strong profitability and cash flow. The company’s strategic focus on its core social casino business and new iGaming operations has led to sustained growth and financial flexibility.

