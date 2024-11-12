News & Insights

DoubleDown Interactive’s Strong Q3 Boosted by SuprNation

November 12, 2024 — 01:27 pm EST

Doubledown Interactive Co (DDI) has released an update.

DoubleDown Interactive reported a 14% increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2024, reaching $83 million, driven largely by the acquisition of SuprNation. Despite a slight decrease in net income due to foreign currency issues and increased administrative costs, the company’s Adjusted EBITDA rose by 22% to $36.1 million, showcasing strong profitability and cash flow. The company’s strategic focus on its core social casino business and new iGaming operations has led to sustained growth and financial flexibility.

