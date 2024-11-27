Dotz Nano Strengthens Financial Position with New Funding

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.
Dotz Nano Limited, listed on the ASX as DTZ, has announced its ongoing collaboration with Mercer Street Global Opportunity Fund through a convertible securities agreement to raise up to $12 million. The company has issued several tranches of convertible notes and is planning further funding rounds contingent on shareholder approval. This strategic financial maneuver aims to bolster the company’s capital structure and facilitate future growth opportunities.
