dorsaVi Welcomes Blockchain Expert to Board

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.
dorsaVi Limited has appointed Leigh Travers, a seasoned blockchain and technology executive, to its Board of Directors. Travers, known for his roles at Binance Australia and DigitalX, brings a wealth of experience in digital assets and strategic growth. His expertise is expected to bolster dorsaVi’s innovation and expansion efforts in the digital healthcare sector.
