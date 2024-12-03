dorsaVi Welcomes Blockchain Expert to Board

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited has appointed Leigh Travers, a seasoned blockchain and technology executive, to its Board of Directors. Travers, known for his roles at Binance Australia and DigitalX, brings a wealth of experience in digital assets and strategic growth. His expertise is expected to bolster dorsaVi’s innovation and expansion efforts in the digital healthcare sector.

