dorsaVi Appoints New Chair Amid Leadership Changes

dorsaVi Limited has announced the resignation of Dr. Michael Panaccio as Non-executive Director, effective October 23, 2024. The company has appointed Gernot Abl as the new Chair of the Board, bringing over 20 years of experience in business strategy and investment to the role. dorsaVi specializes in wearable sensor technology for motion analysis in various sectors, including workplace safety and clinical applications.

