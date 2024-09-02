Dorsata's Alliance on Adnexal Masses to Support Aspira Stock

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. AWH has taken a significant step forward in advancing the clinical treatment of adnexal masses by entering into a definitive agreement with Dorsata, a healthcare software company. This strategic partnership aims to create a custom protocol workflow tool, or Module, designed to enhance clinical practices for women's health in the management of adnexal masses.

This partnership is expected to work on complications surrounding adnexal masses diagnosis and treatment, a condition that can be difficult to distinguish between benign and concerning cases. The Module’s deployment, expected to begin by late 2024, marks a critical step toward more effective and efficient care for women across the country.

Aspira-Dorsata Alliance to Address Challenges in Treatment

One of the primary challenges in treating adnexal masses is ensuring consistent care across diverse healthcare settings. Adnexal masses, which include ovarian cysts and other growths near the uterus, require accurate differentiation between benign and potentially malignant conditions. Aspira, with its extensive expertise in gynecologic disease diagnostics, is well-positioned to address this challenge.

By collaborating with Dorsata and medical leadership from a group of more than 250 obstetrics and gynecology physicians, Aspira aims to standardize care and improve patient outcomes.

Significance of the Alliance on Aspira

The development of the Module is set to play a crucial role in this initiative. By integrating the Module into Dorsata’s electronic medical records (EMR) system, which is already embedded in numerous women’s health practices, the partnership will ensure that healthcare providers have access to a tool that not only streamlines the diagnosis and treatment process but also enhances the quality of care delivered. This consistency is vital as healthcare practices continue to grow in size, merging various teams of physicians and non-physician staff.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Another critical aspect of this partnership is the aggregation of structured clinical data from a nationwide network of providers and patients. The integration of the Module into Dorsata’s EMR system will enable the collection of rich clinical data, which can be analyzed to identify patterns and trends in adnexal mass treatment. This data-driven approach is expected to refine the diagnostic and treatment protocols for Aspira, leading to better patient outcomes and the potential for early identification of ovarian cancer risks.

Favorable Market Prospects for Aspira

Going by a Spherical Insights report, the global ovarian cancer treatment market is poised for significant growth, with its size expected to more than double from $2.50 billion in 2023 to $5.45 billion by 2033, at an 8.10% CAGR. Innovations, such as PARP inhibitors and anti-angiogenic therapies, are enhancing treatment efficacy. Increasing prevalence, coupled with advancements in drug delivery systems, will continue to propel market expansion and improve patient outcomes globally.

Under such circumstances, we expect Aspira’s latest progress on adnexal masses will prove to be strategic and well timed.

AWH's Share Performance

Shares of AWH have plunged 74.8% year to date against the industry’s 10% growth.

Zacks Rank and Key Picks

Aspira currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Intuitive Surgical ISRG, TransMedics Group TMDX and Boston Scientific BSX. While Intuitive Surgical and TransMedics sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) each, Boston Scientific carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Intuitive Surgical’s shares have surged 58.8% in the past year. Estimates for the company’s earnings have remained constant at $6.67 per share for 2024 in the past 30 days.

ISRG’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 8.97%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.34%.

Estimates for TransMedics’ 2024 earnings per share (EPS) have moved up 48.1% to $1.20 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have risen 143.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 11% growth.

TMDX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 287.50%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 66.67%.

Estimates for Boston Scientific’s 2024 EPS have increased 1.7% to $2.40 in the past 30 days. In the past year, shares of BSX have risen 52.5% compared with the industry’s 15% growth.

In the last reported quarter, BSX delivered an earnings surprise of 6.90%. BSX’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 7.18%.

