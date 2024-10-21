Dorman Products announces release of hundreds of new aftermarket components

Dorman Products (DORM) is announcing the release of hundreds of new aftermarket components and assemblies, adding to its expansive catalog of more than 133,000 SKUs. Several of these new offerings represent aftermarket exclusives, first-to-aftermarket solutions that help keep vehicles on the road for everyday drivers while providing millions of repair opportunities for parts distributors, retailers and repair shops.

