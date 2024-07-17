Don’t Buy a House in These 10 US Cities: Growing Populations and Overcrowding

Population growth is usually a good indication that a city is desirable. People tend to move to areas offering more job opportunities, affordable housing and cost of living, good schools or other amenities.

Check Out: Don’t Buy a House in These 5 US Cities That Have Shrinking Populations and Fewer Buyers

Try This: Become a Real Estate Investor for Just $1K Using This Bezos-Backed Startup

But is population growth a sign you should buy a house and put down some roots? Not always.

In a 2017 article published by Governing, Paul Gottlieb, an economist at Rutgers University, argued that metropolitan areas with stable or slow-growing populations are likely to have greater economic prosperity. According to Gottlieb, data suggests that mayors shouldn’t use population increase as a guaranteed route to a better economy.

Population growth also leads to overcrowding and increased housing demand, infrastructure and services. In terms of real estate, population growth is a crucial factor in determining how home prices in a given market will perform, according to Business Insider.

If more people are moving to a city than leaving, it could increase housing demand and drive up home prices. Home price appreciation is great news if you’re a homeowner, but it makes buying a home slightly harder.

In a recent report, Exploding Topics identified the fastest-growing U.S. metro areas using data from the U.S. Census Bureau and related sources. Here are the top 10 on the list where you shouldn’t buy a home to avoid an overcrowded market.

Learn More: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

1. Austin, Texas

Current population (city): 961,855

961,855 Current population (metro): 2,173,804

2,173,804 Percentage growth (metro): 25.84%

2. Raleigh-Durham, North Carolina

Current population (city): 467,665 / 174,762

467,665 / 174,762 Current population (metro): ​​ 1,362,997

1,362,997 Percentage growth (metro): 19.84%

3. Orlando, Florida

Current population (city): 307,573

307,573 Current population (metro): 2,560,260

2,560,260 Percentage growth (metro): 19.69%

4. Charleston-North Charleston, South Carolina

Current population (city): 143,151

143,151 Current population (metro): 790,955

790,955 Percentage growth (metro): 18.5%

5. Houston, Texas

Current population (city): 2,304,580

2,304,580 Current population (metro): 6,979,613

6,979,613 Percentage growth (metro): 17.36%

6. Sarasota-Bradenton Metro Area, Florida

Current population (city): 434,006 / 50,698

434,006 / 50,698 Current population (metro): 821,613

821,613 Percentage growth (metro): 16.81%

7. San Antonio, Texas

Current population (city): 1,434,625

1,434,625 Current population (metro): 2,510,211

2,510,211 Percentage growth (metro): 16.59%

8. Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas

Current population (city): 1,304,379 / 918,915

1,304,379 / 918,915 Current population (metro): 7,451,858

7,451,858 Percentage growth (metro): 16.58%

9. Phoenix, Arizona

Current population (city): 1,608,139

1,608,139 Current population (metro): 4,860,338

4,860,338 Percentage growth (metro): 15.61%

10. Nashville, Tennessee

Current population (city): 715,884

715,884 Current population (metro): 1,904,186

1,904,186 Percentage growth (metro): 15.35%

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Don’t Buy a House in These 10 US Cities: Growing Populations and Overcrowding

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.