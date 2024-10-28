Dongyue Group Subsidiary Posts Strong Q3 Results

News & Insights

October 28, 2024 — 12:37 am EDT

Dongyue Group Limited (HK:0189) has released an update.

Dongyue Group Limited’s subsidiary, Shandong Dongyue Organosilicon Materials Co. Ltd., reported a revenue of RMB 4.02 billion and a net profit of RMB 88.59 million for the first nine months of 2024. The financial results were released on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange, showing strong asset and equity positions despite being unaudited. Investors are advised to exercise caution in interpreting these figures.

