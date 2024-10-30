News & Insights

Dongfang Electric to Unlock Restricted Shares in 2019 Scheme

October 30, 2024 — 10:09 am EDT

Dongfang Electric (HK:1072) has released an update.

Dongfang Electric is set to unlock its restricted A shares as part of its 2019 incentive scheme, with the third unlocking period beginning soon. The scheme aims to motivate and retain talent by offering restricted shares, and this latest phase will see a portion of these shares become available for trading. Investors may find this an intriguing development as it could influence Dongfang Electric’s stock dynamics.

