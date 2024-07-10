Donald Trump To Speak at Bitcoin 2024 Conference in Nashville

President Donald Trump has been officially announced as a speaker at Bitcoin 2024, the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, taking place in Nashville, Tennessee, July 25-27. This announcement marks a significant milestone for the event, which has earned a reputation for historic news and major industry announcements.

Bitcoin 2024 is set to build on the success of the previous three conferences held in Miami. Bitcoin 2021 made headlines when El Salvador’s President Nayib Bukele declared Bitcoin legal tender. Bitcoin 2022 and Bitcoin 2023 continued the tradition, with notable moments including U.S. Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s powerful speech in support of the Bitcoin industry at Bitcoin 2023.

This year, the conference’s move from Miami to Nashville reflects its growing prominence. With two U.S. Presidential candidates, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Donald Trump, both slated to speak, Bitcoin 2024 is poised to be a pivotal event, potentially shaping the future of Bitcoin and cryptocurrency policy in the U.S.

The inclusion of Donald Trump as a speaker is particularly notable given his recent commitments to the Bitcoin community. Last month, Trump met with major U.S. Bitcoin miners, including representatives from CleanSpark, Riot Platforms, and more, pledging his support for Bitcoin mining both on the global stage and in Washington, D.C. In May, Trump said he would ensure that the future of Bitcoin and crypto will be made in the USA, while also promising to protect the right to self-custody to the nation's 50 million crypto holders, if elected president.

As Trump vies for the presidency, his backing of Bitcoin contrasts sharply with the stance of his opponent, President Joe Biden, who has been less favorable towards the cryptocurrency industry. With Biden yet to confirm his participation at Bitcoin 2024, the event may highlight the stark differences in the candidates' approaches to Bitcoin.

For more information on the Bitcoin 2024 conference, visit the event's website below, and get 10% off tickets by using the code BM10.

Bitcoin Magazine is owned by BTC Inc, which also owns and operates the world’s largest Bitcoin conference, The Bitcoin Conference.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.