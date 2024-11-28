Dome Gold Mines Expands in Fiji with Key Projects

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:DME) has released an update.

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. has been selected by the Fiji Government for a flood mitigation project, which will expand its sand-gravel extraction capabilities in the Sigatoka River. The company aims to boost its production of construction materials while enhancing environmental conditions and opening new commercial opportunities in the region. Additionally, Dome is progressing towards a Mining Lease with its feasibility study, and its other Fijian projects continue to benefit from strong gold and copper prices.

