News & Insights

Stocks

Dome Gold Mines Expands in Fiji with Key Projects

November 28, 2024 — 08:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. (AU:DME) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Dome Gold Mines Ltd. has been selected by the Fiji Government for a flood mitigation project, which will expand its sand-gravel extraction capabilities in the Sigatoka River. The company aims to boost its production of construction materials while enhancing environmental conditions and opening new commercial opportunities in the region. Additionally, Dome is progressing towards a Mining Lease with its feasibility study, and its other Fijian projects continue to benefit from strong gold and copper prices.

For further insights into AU:DME stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.