Domain Holdings Australia Updates on Director’s Share Rights

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. has disclosed changes in the share rights of its Director, Jason Pellegrino, highlighting the allotment of FY25 LTI and FY24 EIP Share Rights, and the lapse of FY22 LTI Share Rights. The company acknowledged a delay in notifying the Australian Securities Exchange about the lapse, which was originally due on October 8, 2024. This update may interest investors tracking director-level changes in company shareholdings.

