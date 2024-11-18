News & Insights

DomaCom Secures $2.5 Million for Growth Initiatives

November 18, 2024 — 02:54 am EST

DomaCom Ltd. (AU:DCL) has released an update.

DomaCom Limited has secured $2.5 million in new funding commitments, including a $1.5 million debt facility and an additional $1.0 million to underwrite a potential entitlement offer. These funds will be directed towards strengthening compliance, enhancing customer support, advancing technology, and improving communication to support the company’s growth strategy. The initiative aims to provide DomaCom with greater financial flexibility and a robust capital structure.

