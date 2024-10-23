Dolphin Entertainment’s Special Projects supports Academy Museum Gala 2024

Dolphin subsidiary Special Projects played a pivotal role in overseeing talent at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures’ fourth annual gala, which raised over $11 million to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming. The star-studded event honored Paul Mescal, Rita Moreno, and Quentin Tarantino for their contributions to film, while also featuring a performance by Cynthia Erivo. The gala, presented in partnership with Rolex, was co-chaired by Dr. Eric Esrailian, Salma Hayek Pinault, Nicole Kidman, Eva Longoria, and Tyler Perry.The Academy Museum of Motion Pictures, which held its fourth annual gala this year, raised over $11 million to support the museum’s exhibitions, education initiatives, and public programming, including screenings, K-12 programs, and access initiatives in service of the general public and the local community of Los Angeles.

