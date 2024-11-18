News & Insights

Dollar Tree price target lowered to $65 from $68 at BMO Capital

November 18, 2024 — 10:00 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

BMO Capital lowered the firm’s price target on Dollar Tree (DLTR) to $65 from $68 and keeps a Market Perform rating on the shares as part of a broader research note previewing Q3 results for Big and Small Box Food Retail names. 2025 could be tough for Dollar Stores, with headwinds coming from potential tariff announcements and given the risk that major digital sales events by big-box names and Amazon (AMZN) are having an underappreciated impact on the sector, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

