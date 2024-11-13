News & Insights

Dollar Tree Announces Strategic Leadership Changes

November 13, 2024 — 04:56 pm EST

An update from Dollar Tree ( (DLTR) ) is now available.

Dollar Tree, Inc. has announced key leadership changes to drive future growth, with Steve Schumacher promoted to Executive Vice President and Chief People Officer, Jocelyn Konrad appointed as Chief of Dollar Tree Stores and Enterprise Store Operations, and Jason Nordin named President of Family Dollar Stores. These strategic appointments aim to strengthen the company’s operations and align its people strategy with evolving business needs, ensuring continued success for both the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar banners.

