Dollar General reports Q3 EPS 89c, consensus 94c

Reports Q3 revenue $10.2B, consensus $10.14B. Q3 same store sales increased 1.3%. “We are pleased with our team’s execution in the third quarter, particularly in light of multiple hurricanes that impacted our business,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s (DG) chief executive officer. “We are proud of the way our team responded to serve our communities, demonstrating the commitment and dedication to fulfilling our mission of Serving Others that is pervasive throughout our organization.” “While we continue to operate in an environment where our core customer is financially constrained, we delivered same-store sales near the top end of our expectations for the quarter. We believe our Back to Basics efforts contributed to these results, as we have continued to improve our execution and the customer experience in our stores.” “Looking ahead, we are excited about our robust real estate plans for 2025. We believe our balance of new store growth and a significantly increased number of projects impacting our mature store base will further solidify Dollar General as an essential partner to communities in rural America, while strengthening our foundation to drive long-term sustainable growth and shareholder value.”

