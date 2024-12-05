Dollar General price target lowered to $83 from $94 at Truist

Truist lowered the firm’s price target on Dollar General (DG) to $83 from $94 and keeps a Hold rating on the shares. Dollar General’s Q3 results were similar to the firm’s forecasts and while the company was able to meet its downwardly-revised forecasts, the combination of economic pressures on lower and middle income consumers and competitive forces remain significant headwinds, the analyst tells investors in a research note. While Dollar General may be starting to pivot from store expansion to store optimiation, Truist remains on the sidelines amid the current top-line challenges and margin headwinds.

