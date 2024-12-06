News & Insights

Dollar General double upgraded to Buy at BofA on signs of strategy working

December 06, 2024 — 06:20 am EST

As previously reported, BofA double upgraded Dollar General (DG) to Buy from Underperform with an unchanged price target of $95, citing multiple early signs that the company’s “Back-to-Basics” strategy is working. These include significantly improved inventory positioning; in-stock levels up a strong 180 basis points from last year, supporting sales upside; in-store customer satisfaction surveys up 900 basis points since Q1, which implies customers are responding to store execution; and merchandising initiatives outperforming.

