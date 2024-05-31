News & Insights

Dole plc Shareholders Affirm Confidence in Leadership

May 31, 2024 — 01:57 pm EDT

Dole (DOLE) has released an update.

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Dole plc shareholders decisively elected three director nominees and ratified KPMG LLP as the company’s auditors for the upcoming fiscal year. The election of the directors and the auditor’s ratification received overwhelming support, reflecting shareholders’ confidence in the company’s governance.

