Dole plc Shareholders Affirm Confidence in Leadership

Dole (DOLE) has released an update.

At the 2024 Annual General Meeting, Dole plc shareholders decisively elected three director nominees and ratified KPMG LLP as the company’s auditors for the upcoming fiscal year. The election of the directors and the auditor’s ratification received overwhelming support, reflecting shareholders’ confidence in the company’s governance.

For further insights into DOLE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.