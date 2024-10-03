DOJ announces largest-ever $1.3B pharmaceutical opioid crackdown

The Department of Justice (DOJ) has announced the largest-ever crackdown on pharmaceutical opioids and commonly abused prescription drugs to an estimated street value of 1.3 billion dollars.

In a sweeping statement, the DOJ unsealed charges against five pharmaceutical distributor executives, sales representatives, and brokers. These charges have been carried out in several states, including the Southern District of Texas, the Southern District of Florida, the Eastern District of Missouri, and the Eastern District of North Carolina.

Three Houston-based pharmacy operators were also charged in the Southern District of Texas for their role in the sale and distribution of the drugs. This was conducted as part of an existing tactical attempt by law enforcement to halt the unlawful distribution of nearly 70 million opioid pills and over 30 million doses of other commonly abused prescription drugs.

DOJ announces opioid and prescription drug crackdown

The drugs highlighted and allegedly sold include oxycodone, hydrocodone, and hydromorphone. Black marketeers admitted to selling alprazolam, carisoprodol, and promethazine with codeine syrup to increase the high gained from the use of the illegally obtained and distributed drugs, according to documents put forward by the DOJ.

Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department’s Criminal Division, was featured in a YouTube video that spearheaded the public announcement.

She said, “The drugs had a staggering black-market value of over $1.3 billion. These charges represent the Justice Department’s largest criminal enforcement action targeting executives, brokers, and alleged pill-mill pharmacy owners for unlawfully distributing opioids and other commonly abused drugs. Our message is clear: we will not hesitate in our pursuit of those involved in dumping addictive pharmaceutical drugs onto the streets.”

Members of the Criminal Division’s Fraud Section’s Health Care Fraud Unit led the enforcement action, which resulted in several guilty pleas. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

DEA Administrator Anne Milgram said, “As alleged, these defendants — owners, CEOs, executives, brokers — put profits over the health and safety of the American public. No one is above the law. If you contribute to the opioid epidemic, if you profit from the devastation of communities, we will hold you accountable. I commend the collaboration between DEA’s Diversion Control Division, our field divisions in St. Louis, Miami, Atlanta, Phoenix, Louisville and Houston, and our other state and federal law enforcement partners whose dedication to this investigation led us here today.”

